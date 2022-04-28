Male with Prior Felony Conviction Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public

On April 23 just after 1 a.m., a Glendale PD officer assigned to patrol was near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Encinal Avenue when s/he noticed a vehicle with the engine running and doors open parked in a curb lane facing the wrong way. There was a male, later identified as 33-year-old Cory Sims of Tujunga (who initially provided officers with a false name), near the vehicle. During the investigation, the officer learned that there was a felony warrant out for Sims’ arrest. Assisting units arrived, and a search of Sims’ person produced a driver’s license in someone else’s name. A search of the vehicle Sims was associated with produced a firearm holster containing a loaded firearm. Sims was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public, being in possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, false impersonation, and his outstanding warrant.