From the Desk of the Publisher

Warmer Temps Means Time to Get Outside – Part 3

I hope, like me, you’ve had a minute to update your calendar to add the many exciting events happening in our valley. As a longtime CV Chamber of Commerce director, I will be spending my Saturday at CV Park (3901 Dunsmore Ave.) as part of the Hometown Country Fair. It’s supposed to be gorgeous outside and I know that fair-goers – and duck splash attendees – will have a great day. The Kiwanis Incredible Duck Splash (1621 Cañada Blvd.) is also on Saturday. Duck splash is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the Hometown Country Fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – so there’s time to go to both!

And what better way to end a busy day than to share a laugh with friends? On Saturday night, the La Crescenta Woman’s Club (4004 La Crescenta Ave.) is hosting a night of laughs when Fritz Coleman takes the stage! Tickets to this benefit are just $40; doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. And you get a lot for that $40: appetizers, desserts, plus one drink (folks can purchase more). Reservations are required and seating is limited. To purchase tickets (which will be held at Will Call) mail a check or purchase online with credit/debit/PayPal:

https://lacrescentawomansclub.org/comedy-night.

On Sunday, April 30 it’s the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce’s Craft Beer Fest. From noon to 4 p.m., ticketholders will have the chance to taste a variety of beers along the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue. Note that the block will be sectioned off to avoid underage people from entering the area.

To buy tickets and to learn more, visit https://members.montrosechamber.org/events.

Then the Montrose Shopping Park is hosting its annual Kids & Kritters Day on May 7. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. visitors to this free event will have a chance to learn about animals, both exotic and domestic, visit the first responders area that showcases local law enforcement and firefighters and have fun in the Kids Fun Zone that has inflatable slides and bungee jump. This is in the 2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue and promises to be fun – especially for the kiddos.

Prom Plus is on Saturday, May 13, but I’ll be up north in Cambria. I planned the trip ages ago but not to worry; the new president of Prom Plus – Joy McCreary – has everything under control. With Mary O’Keefe by her side, it promises to be a dynamic night for our CVHS seniors and their guests.

__________________________

I can’t let the week close without a special shout-out to my husband Steve. On Tuesday, April 25, we celebrated 42 years of blissful (cough, cough) marriage. Hard to believe but so far, so good.

I raise a glass with him and to him with wishes for another 42!