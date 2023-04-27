Crime blotter

April 28

900 block of Town Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, an employee reported that a man, described as Black, walked into the alcohol beverage aisle. He allegedly had a shopping bag in his had and began placing alcoholic beverage bottles inside the bag. He then walked out of the store without attempting to pay for the items at 10:29 a.m.

April 20

2300 block of Pickens Canyon Road in La Crescenta, a resident reported receiving a message on her Apple laptop that stated it was from “Apple Tech Support.” The prompt appeared as she was scrolling through different websites on her computer. The message indicated her laptop was being frozen due to a “Trojan malware attack” and she needed to call “Apple Support” to remove it. The message supplied the Apple support number.

When she called a person answered the phone stating he was with Apple support and that the malware attack that was affecting the victim’s computer was from Russia and someone was attempting to get into the victim’s bank account. The apparent Apple representative told the victim to download an application called “Any Desk” onto her laptop. She complied. The false Apple rep then told her to buy gift cards and deposit a specific amount of money onto a digital card account to unlock the funds this apparent Russian criminal had already stolen. The victim followed the instructions, bought the cards, scratched off the PINs on the card and was able to deposit a specific amount of money into the digital card account. She then waited for the money to be refunded into her account but it never happened.

She then contacted her bank and was told she had been “scammed.”

April 19

3000 block of Brookhill Street in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

4300 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose, a resident parked his vehicle in an assigned parking spot. The next morning his key fob to unlock his vehicle did not work. He then noticed the driver’s side door lock had been tampered with; he did not see any other damage to the vehicle.

The vandalism occurred overnight.

2300 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a call concerning an alleged assault with a deadly weapon. The victim told deputies that an unknown man, described as Hispanic, 25-to-30 years old, weighing about 160 lbs., 5’7” tall who at the time was wearing a red Angels baseball cap, had used his vehicle to cut in front of the victim while traveling eastbound on the Foothill (210) Freeway just before the Sunland Boulevard exit. The victim said he threw a pocketknife at the suspect out of reaction of the traffic maneuver. The victim said the suspect then merged into his traveling lane and started following him. The victim slowed down several times to allow the suspect to pass him but the suspect continued to follow the victim as he exited the 210 and traveled northbound on Ocean View Boulevard. With the suspect still following him, the victim stopped about 100 yards from Ocean View and Foothill boulevards to turn left into a parking lot. While he was waiting for oncoming traffic to stop, the suspect exited his vehicle, a 2023 Kia Forte, and started to walk toward the victim’s vehicle. The suspect had a metal pipe in his hand and used it to hit the victim’s vehicle’s trunk. He also threw the metal pipe toward the rear window of the vehicle. Once traffic had cleared the victim was able to turn into the parking lot. He watched as the suspect walked back to his vehicle and followed him into the parking lot.

Once the victim parked in the lot, the suspect parked his vehicle, got out and retrieved another metal pipe. The suspect approached the driver’s side door of victim’s vehicle and hit the window twice with the pipe. The victim did not get out of his vehicle. The suspect was yelling at him. The suspect then got back into his vehicle and left. There were other witnesses to this event who corroborated the victim’s account.

The incident occurred at 11:50 a.m.

April 14

2700 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a resident returned home and found her Ring door camera was missing. She then noticed several items that had been in a shed were also missing. The thefts occurred between April 14 and April 18.