CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Najarian Lawsuit Resolved

The City of Glendale has successfully defended the City Council’s selection of Elen Asatryan as mayor in April 2024 against a lawsuit by Councilmember Ara Najarian challenging that decision. The lawsuit, filed on July 1, 2024, alleged that the Council’s selection process violated his constitutional rights. In October 2024, the court rejected all of Councilmember Najarian’s claims, ruling that he had no constitutional entitlement to or property interest in the mayorship and affirming that the Council’s decision was lawful and within its discretion.

Defending the lawsuit cost the City $77,578.04 in attorneys’ fees and costs, of which $11,297.48 were recoverable. The Court also denied a subsequent motion by Councilmember Najarian challenging the City’s request for costs. As directed by the court, Councilmember Najarian has since paid the recoverable costs to the City.

The judicial process includes opportunities for appeal, but Councilmember Najarian has elected not to appeal.

Glendale Fire Protection Meeting

A special Glendale community meeting to find out what the city is doing to protect local neighborhoods from wildfires – plus what residents can do to protect their homes – will be held on Thursday, May 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brand Library auditorium.

Glendale City Manager Roubik Golanian, Police Chief Manuel Cid and Interim

Fire Department Chief Jeff Brooks will speak and take questions. Topics will also include Glendale’s brush clearance inspection program for homes in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone and applicable state and local wildfire regulations.

Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association is sponsoring the free meeting that is open to all residents.

Brand Library is at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

For information email nwglendale@gmail.com or call (818) 754-8274.

Student Commissioners Sought

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2025 – October 2026. The deadline to apply is June 13.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs, and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities, and open space.

Qualifications:

Must be a student,

Must reside in the City of Glendale,

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.