GWP Perkins Building Rooftop Solar Project Completed

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) announced the successful completion and interconnection of the GWP Perkins Building Rooftop Solar Project, a major milestone in the city’s ongoing efforts to expand its clean energy portfolio. This solar photovoltaic system, with a capacity of 184 kW, is expected to generate approximately 300,000 kWh of clean solar energy annually – enough to power 41 homes each year. The system was interconnected on March 22 and will now contribute renewable energy to Glendale’s electrical grid.

The Perkins Building Rooftop Solar Project is the first initiative of Phase 1 of the Community Solar: City-Owned Program, a broader effort approved by the Glendale City Council in November 2023 to expand solar energy on City-owned properties. This phase will provide approximately 4.9 megawatts of clean, locally-generated solar power to the Glendale community.

To celebrate the milestone, GWP hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, April 14 at 11 a.m. The public can view the live stream on GWP’s Instagram and Facebook @GlendaleWaterandPower or the City’s Youtube https://youtube.com/live/C1BgaBrUDiI

“This project, along with the broader Community Solar: City-Owned Solar Program, underscores our commitment to sustainability and local energy solutions,” said Scott Mellon, GWP’s acting general manager. “By installing renewable energy resources locally, we are helping create a cleaner, greener Glendale for generations to come.”

The Perkins Building Rooftop Solar Project is one of six solar installations included in Phase 1 of the program. The other sites are:

Brand Landfill Ground Mount Solar

Sports Complex Carport Solar

Glendale Community College (GCC) Lot 34 Carport Solar

Utility Operations Center (UOC) Carport Solar

Central Library Rooftop Solar

As part of this initiative, GWP awarded two contracts for the installation of solar systems on various city-owned properties. Solar Optimum, a Glendale-based solar energy company, is responsible for the design, engineering, procurement and construction of five installations. Motive Energy is overseeing the design and environmental review of the Brand Landfill Ground Mount Solar Project. To learn more about the Community Solar: City-Owned Solar Program and to stay updated on project developments, visit GlendaleCA.gov/CityOwnedSolar.