Weather in the Foothills

“The sky is the part of creation in which nature has done for the sake of pleasing man.” ~ John Ruskin

Last Friday was Good Friday, and an excellent one in many ways. To back up before going forward …

At the beginning of the COVID outbreak, Doug (the husband), Brighton (the Golden dog) and I were at a loss for some non-germ spreading fun; we not only found some, but it has become a tradition.

For those of you who are frequent readers of the CVW, the answer is known. To those who have recently discovered the paper, on Friday afternoons we escape to the sound of water, wind-driven fresh air and a place of peace; i.e., the beaches of Ventura and Santa Barbara. There we sit through sunset: pondering and observing … chemtrails, playing dogs and sundogs.

According to the David Keith’s Research Group – Harvard University (https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/chemtrails-conspiracy-theory) chemtrails refer to the theory that governments or other parties are engaged in a secret program to add toxic chemicals to the atmosphere from aircraft in a way that forms visible plumes in the sky, somewhat similar to contrails.

There’s a lack of credible evidence that chemtrails exist. It would seem that if any evidence that governments were endangering their own citizens in the manner alleged in the chemtrails conspiracy, citizens would be eager to expose and stop any such activities.

Another ponderance we found among the clouds was sundogs. Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They look like a mini rainbow sampling against a blue sky when the sun is low on the horizon. If you missed last week’s show, conditions will be present for an encore with a 70% chance of rain tonight!

A significant warming trend is forecast across the area this weekend into early next week. On Monday the Ensemble Prediction Systems and the Numerical Weather-prediction System members suggested daytime temperature will climb toward the lower 90s over the next few days in LA County valleys. Combining both allows us to estimate the most likely outcome.

With arrivals and departures of a storm come sundogs. Today’s your lucky day; go outside. Look for a sundog, a chemtrail or maybe just play with a dog (before it starts to rain!).