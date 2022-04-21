Go Batty at the Rosemont Preserve

All are invited to a docent-led tour about bats at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Bat enthusiast Steve Gustafson will give an informative talk about local bats, tips on how to observe bats and their importance to Crescenta Valley and beyond. Gustafson has been studying and watching bats for many years.

After the bat event, the Preserve will stay open until 10:45 a.m. so attendees can enjoy the trail.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages, no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues requiring a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at rosemontfriends@gmail.com. Please wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail.

LA County Proclaims Armenian Genocide Day of Remembrance

Kathryn Barger, fifth district supervisor with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, joined the rest of the board in commemorating the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.

Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors proclaimed April as “Armenian History Month” in Los Angeles County – home to the largest population of Armenians in the United States.

CVCA to Meet April 28

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.