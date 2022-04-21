From the Desk of the Publisher

Ah … or What’s in a Name?

I don’t know if I’m like anyone else, but I get totally confused when it comes to people’s names that can go one of two ways. Examples: Joanne or Joanna; Diane or Diana; Marie or Maria. You get the idea.

I absolutely understand that a person’s name is important, especially to that person. I just can’t seem to accurately remember if someone is an “a” or just “e.” I’ve been called out on it, too, and that caused me to remember (embarrassingly) the accurate name of that person. Sometimes I’ll default to, “So good to see you!” minus the person’s name if I’m totally unsure. I don’t want to insult someone.

It’s interesting (at least to me) that I typically don’t foul up Ann – or Anne – with Ana – or Anna. I usually remember my Anns from my Annas but that seems to be the exception to my weirdo rule though I have misspelled them in the past.

I am also challenged by the sounds of the names Craig and Greg. I typically have to picture in my mind the spelling of the person’s name in order to commit his correct name to memory.

So if you’re a Marie/Maria, Joanne/Joanna or Diane/Diana I apologize in advance for my mispronunciation of your name. If I haven’t blown it yet I probably will soon.

­­­­­______________________________

I just hung up the phone – yet again – on someone who wants to sell me health insurance.

Steve and I attended a home show about a month ago. During the show many of the vendors asked for contact information so they could talk to me at length about their product/s. For those few that I was interested in I gave accurate contact info.

Never again.

On Monday of this week, I walked into the office and was met with a very frazzled Rachelle (our office manager). From 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. she had over 20 calls from people trying to sell me health insurance. I hadn’t given my contact information to any vendors of health insurance at the show; however, I have no doubt that they got my information from that home show. I think that my contact information was sold to other companies.

During the week we have fielded an additional 40 or so calls. We’ve come to recognize the numbers that call in and now I answer the phone with, “Crescenta Valley Weekly. Are you trying to sell me health insurance? If so, I’m not interested.” Many times they hang up on me before I have the chance to hang up on them. While it can be entertaining, it is time consuming – and frustrating.

Rachelle has threatened to quit if I ever give out my contact info again at a trade show – and I might join her.