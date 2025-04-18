Burbank Police Investigating Death

Burbank Police and Fire are at the scene of a death investigation at the Burbank Water Reclamation Plant at 740 N. Lake St. The call was a medical call dispatched around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon after an employee was found unresponsive. That individual has been pronounced deceased. The cause of death is unknown. The employee’s identity has not been confirmed and will not be released pending authorization from the LA County Coroner, and following necessary notifications to next-of-kin.

Detectives are on scene.

Due the type of facility (a wastewater treatment plant) and as a precaution the Burbank Fire Dept. made the decision to evacuate the premises so a hazardous materials team could take a closer look and ensure there are no materials that could pose a threat to other employees or the public.