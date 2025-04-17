Najarian Named Glendale Mayor

By Julie BUTCHER

“Serving Glendale has been the greatest honor of my life,” said Glendale City Council member Ara Najarian surprising his colleagues at Tuesday night’s meeting by sharing that he would not seek a last term on the council in 2026 when his current time on the council is up.

Najarian was first elected to the Glendale council in 2005. He served on the Glendale Community College board for two years before that. He has been selected by his co-councilmembers for four stints as the city’s mayor (in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017); he represents Glendale and 13 Los Angeles County cities on the Metro board of directors; and chairs the Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena Airport Authority.

“Together we have tackled challenges, celebrated progress and worked tirelessly to strengthen our neighborhoods, economy and shared the future – from supporting small businesses to advancing public safety, sustainability, public transit, cultural diversity and inclusive growth – I’m proud of what we have accomplished,” he said.

This week, Councilmember Najarian was elected mayor for a fifth and final time. The vote was four to one. His term began immediately.

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian was shocked by the move.

“I’m next in line. I don’t need to be nominated. I’m next in line based on our ordinance, based on our laws, based on the ordinance that they passed. I’m next in line,” Gharpetian said.

Members of the public who spoke about the mayoral selection supported Councilmember Gharpetian.

“The ‘best interest’ provision of the ordinance allows the council to choose pretty much anyone,” Glendale resident Alan Durham explained. “The court confirmed that – you don’t even have to cite a reason or agree on a reason – it’s clear this ordinance needs work.”

“This is why people don’t trust politicians. You have lost the trust of the people of Glendale and it is unfortunate,” another resident added.

Steve Moser, president of the Whiting Woods property owners, called in to support Councilmember Gharpetian, sharing a story about his help late on the night of Jan. 7 to protect the vulnerable neighborhood in face of a fire threat.

“Vartan was the mayor previously, did a great job, and I’m sure he can bring some calmness, common sense and experience to the position of mayor and represent the city in the best professional manner.”

In response to conspiratorial allegations citing Councilmembers Najarian and Brotman drinking in a local bar, Councilmember Elen Asatryan asked, “Isn’t that what you want? For your elected representatives to have a relationship?”

Newly seated mayor Ara Najarian spoke about his years on the council.

“I don’t recall a time when criticism was so personal, deep and filled with intolerance as now,” he said. “It’s not good for the city.”

“I condemn statements made by some inside and outside that are vile, profane, misogynistic, hateful, racist, bigoted and demeaning to any and all members and segments of our community. There is no place for hate in Glendale,” Mayor Najarian said, adding he regrets he did not do more to tamp down threats of violence directed at Elen Asatryan after last year’s mayoral selection process.

“In these times, when challenges may test our strengths and differences seek to divide us, I call upon each of you to come together in the spirit of peace, respect and unity – our community is built on shared values of kindness, understanding and cooperation. It is through these principles that we will continue to grow stronger,” Mayor Najarian concluded.

Earlier in the meeting, the council issued a proclamation honoring April 22 as Earth Day; designating April 13-19 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week; and April 18 as National Lineman Appreciation Day. Additionally, the Valley Economic Alliance (VEA) presented a certificate of recognition to outgoing Mayor Asatryan.

A representative of The Glendale Historical Society (TGHS) reported that the group’s Victorian Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 13 at the Doctors’ House attracted more than 500 participants, including more than 200 children. Also, on Thursday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brand Library, TGHS is hosting a lecture on Tudor Revival Architecture.

The next meeting of the Glendale City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29.