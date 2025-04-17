Monarchs to take Flight

By Eliza PARTIKA

Liana Esmaili, assistant varsity coach for the girls basketball team at Crescenta Valley High School, began playing basketball when she was 14 and became a coach at CVHS after her graduation. Now in her 10th year of coaching, Esmaili is seeking to start an affordable, local basketball program that will compete against teams around Glendale and La Crescenta to “bring basketball back to Montrose.”

Tryouts for the all-girls team will be on Saturday April 19 from 2-4 p.m. at St. Monica Academy, 2361 Del Mar Road in Montrose. Girls in grades six through 12 are welcome to try out. Esmaili is seeking enough players to form at least two teams – each having eight to 12 players – but welcomes all who are interested no matter what is their skill level.

The location of practices is yet to be determined but will be a gym in the Montrose-Glendale area.

The basketball season begins in May.

Esmaili told the CV Weekly she found her life’s passion in coaching and said she hopes to take her own game – and that of her players – to the next level.

“I love seeing the light bulb go off for my players,” Esmaili said. “When you’re teaching them something for days or weeks or months, and then you finally see them get better or execute on the court in a competitive mindset and you see the smile on their faces or in their eyes … they’re like, I can’t believe I finally did this.”

Esmaili hopes the Monarchs create a sense of community and the team allows those with financial or time constraints a basketball outlet with local tournaments that are close to home.

“I’m hoping they get what I get out of basketball. It’s an opportunity to play more without circumstances holding you back, building relationships within the community. If I didn’t have basketball, I would not have made the friends I have today,” Esmaili said of the Monarchs.

To sign up for tryouts, go to the Monarchs website www.montrosemonarchs.com.