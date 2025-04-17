CVTC General Meeting

The general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council takes place tonight, Thursday, April 17 in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. It begins at 7 p.m.

On the agenda is the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, presentation of certificates, public comments, community announcements and community reports.

All are invited to attend.

Rosemont Preserve Presents Healing with Nature: Creating Community Connections

On April 19 from 9:30 am. to 11:30 a.m., the community is invited for a morning full of mindfulness practices and activities at the Rosemont Preserve that will develop intentional connections with self, Earth and each other. This extended event will provide a more immersive experience offering additional opportunities for reflection and deeper engagement while creating more chances to build lasting community connections. Led by AFC’s Program Coordinator Kyle Cavazos, this event will also feature guest facilitators Casey Velasquez and Elizabeth Starbuck.

This event requires registration for attendance. To reserve a space visit https://tinyurl.com/3k8eet53.

Please note that these events will include brief physical activities, such as walking or gentle movement. Participation is optional, and adjustments can be made to accommodate different physical abilities.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Arbor Day Celebration Canceled

Glendale Beautiful has canceled its Arbor Day ceremony at Casa Adobe de San Rafael on April 23; however, the organization is still accepting tree donations.

For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

CVCA to Meet April 24

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

Glendale Fire Protection Meeting

A special Glendale community meeting to find out what the city is doing to protect local neighborhoods from wildfires – plus what residents can do to protect their homes – will be held on Thursday, May 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brand Library auditorium.

Glendale City Manager Roubik Golanian, Police Chief Manuel Cid and Interim Fire Department Chief Jeff Brooks will speak and take questions. Topics will also include Glendale’s brush clearance inspection program for homes in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone and applicable state and local wildfire regulations.

Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association is sponsoring the free meeting that is open to all residents.

Brand Library is at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. For information email nwglendale@gmail.com or call (818) 754-8274.

Student Commissioners Soughts

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2025 – October 2026. The deadline to apply is June 13.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs, and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities, and open space.

Qualifications:

Must be a student,

Must reside in the City of Glendale,

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.