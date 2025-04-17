FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Shining Pedigrees Found at Diamonds Gala

Many of the events I attend recognize individuals who make a difference in the community. I had the chance to learn of three of them at the Glendale Educational Foundation Diamonds Gala held last Friday at the Chevy Chase Country Club.

The Diamond recipients are all Glendale Unified School District alumni.

“Our community has the opportunity to nominate past Glendale Unified graduates who have made significant contributions in GEF’s three focus areas – Visual & Performing Arts, Science & Technology and Health & Wellness. Nominees may also be individuals who are entrepreneurs, innovators, philanthropists, or those who experienced successful early career achievements,” according to the glened.org website. The only consideration of nominees is that they graduated from a Glendale school (that leaves me out!).

This year’s recipients were Bryan Longpre, Crescenta Valley High School 2005 graduate, who received the Premier Rose Diamond Award, Kris Kohlmeier, Hoover High School 1980 graduate, who was recognized for Distinguished Achievement in Health and Wellness, and Ellina Abovian, a Glendale High School graduate, was recognized for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts.

Longpre was given the award because he has “demonstrated philanthropic efforts.” These included earning over 200 hours of community service when in high school including volunteering in a local hospital. He is the former president of Ascencia, which provides services to the homeless.

Kohlmeier was recognized as an individual who has made significant contribution in the area of health and wellness. These contributions included being a Glendale Area title league coach, league president and assistant district administrator for over a decade. He also taught P.E., U.S. History and Skills for Adolescents and was an ASB advisor.

Finally, Abovian was recognized as being an individual who has made significant contributions in the area of visual and performing arts. These include working for such high caliber networks as CBS, NBC, KTLA and Fox affiliates. Much of her focus is on the Armenian American community but after reading her bio and learning more about her at the event I realized that any community benefits from her being a part of it.

At the Gala I had a chance to visit some of the other dinner tables. I had the chance to see former school board member Nayiri Nahabedian, current board member Shant Sahakian, superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson, local activist Susan Hunt, former police chief (and current president of the Glendale Kiwanis) Carl Povilaitis and many more. Among those I stopped and chatted with were members of the Espinoza family. I’ve known them for decades; our kids went to school together! In fact, one of their sons was best man at the wedding of one of my sons. Yup – we go back.

Who knows? Maybe one day I’ll be listening to the boys’ accomplishments at a future Diamonds Gala.