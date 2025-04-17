CVHS Dance Team Ends Competition Season On An Impressive Note

By Hannah LIM, Intern

The Crescenta Valley High School – CVHS – competitive dance team has concluded its competition season and brought home two national titles: West Coast Elite (WCE) Nationals and United Spirit Association (USA) Nationals. With countless hours of practice, team work and perseverance by every dancer, each win is memorable.

Since the dance team was announced in June 2024, the CVHS competitive dance team had been training hard to prepare for nationals. From intensive training camps to rehearsals, the foundation was being built for this competition season.

Dancers competed in hip-hop, jazz, contemporary and solo performances and at the WCE Nationals, Crescenta Valley’s dancers had the chance to showcase their hard work. It paid off with the team taking home several top awards, including fifth place in small contemporary, fourth place in extra small, third place in small hip-hop, and second place in large hip-hop. But the most notable achievement was securing first place in the medium hip-hop category, earning them the title of national champions in a division that included 31 other teams.

As for the USA Nationals, the dance team kept shining with outstanding performances by both individual dancers and the entire team. Lina Kim, a senior soloist, placed third overall in the senior solo category with her impressive hip-hop technique. The all-male team also achieved an incredible accomplishment by securing first place, making them national champions – a first in CV dance.

With this season drawing to an end, Kim said, “The moments when I’m performing my solo are both the most nerve-wracking and deeply fulfilling times as it allows me to showcase my skills and personality through the art of dance. The time I’ve dedicated to my solo has been rewarded with placements, but the greatest impact comes from the intangible lessons I carry – resilience, confidence and a passion for growth.”

This competition season has provided the chance for dancers to display their talent and their ability to work as a team; however, the journey is far from over. The CV dance team continues to host the events CV’s Got Talent and the Spring Showcase, which provide opportunities for both team members and the school community to celebrate their work.

To catch more on the CV dance team, the community is invited to their annual Spring Showcase on Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. Featured will be the dance team’s competition routines and guest performances will take the stage one last time. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or from any CVHS dancer.

If students are interested in working with the CVHS dance team, team auditions will also be hosted on May 21-23. For more information and updates, follow the team Instagram @crescentavalleydance.

Yana Karibyan directed the award-winning team and the coaches and choreographers were Faith Elliot, Drew Garcia and Alyssa Cancilla who are credited with leading the team to its national wins.