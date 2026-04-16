Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, April 19. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Volunteers are being sought to host open gate events. Hosts unlock the gate, welcome in visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Be an ambassador for this beautiful community resource. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event can reach out to Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

CVCA to Meet on April 23

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its next meeting on Thursday, April 23, in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on the five-story project approved for 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. and the preschool planned for 4459 Lowell Ave., as well as other topics of concern to the community. The Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Poet Laureate Apps Accepted

The Library, Arts & Culture Dept. is seeking proposals from poets interested in the role of poet laureate. The selected poet laureate will serve as an ambassador for Glendale’s rich culture and diversity, promoting the art of poetry. Compensation will be $8,000 for services for one year. The deadline to apply is tomorrow, Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

To apply, visit https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/poetlaureaterfp.

Dine Out Benefits CVIM

A dine out benefiting Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music foundation takes place on Tuesday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Sol Restaurant, 2901½ Honolulu Ave. Mention CVIM when ordering.

City of La Cañada Flintridge and School District to Host 2026 State of the City

The City of La Cañada Flintridge and the La Cañada Unified School District (LCUSD) announced the 2026 State of the City and District Address, held jointly for the first time on April 21 at 6 p.m. at the La Cañada Unified School District Board Room, 4490 Cornishon Ave. in La Cañada Flintridge. This year’s event will provide a comprehensive public presentation on the City and school district’s shared future.

Free to attend.

City to Host 25th Annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration

The City of Glendale will host its annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event on Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre in Glendale honoring the memory of the 1.5 million lives lost during the Armenian Genocide.

The City will also host a series of events as part of the Week of Remembrance. Highlights include a lecture and book talk with Peter Balakian on April 30.

The Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event is free and open to the public; however, tickets must be reserved. To reserve free tickets and view the full list of Week of Remembrance events taking place, visit: GlendaleCA.gov/AGCE.

Tip A Cop at Hill Street Cafe

On Friday, April 24 at Hill Street Cafe in La Cañada Flintridge from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

deputies from Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, along with Special Olympics Southern California athletes, will be serving patrons for the day! All tips go directly to support Special Olympics Southern California athletes!

Good food, great cause and a chance to see local deputies in action (don’t worry … no tickets being written at the table).

Hill Street Cafe is located at 1004 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada-Flintridge.

Shredding Day

The Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association (NWGHA) will hold a community Shredding Day on Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. A commercial shredding truck, with a

video camera, allows participants to watch their confidential financial papers and

documents being securely shredded.

The cost is $8 per box. NWGHA members receive three boxes free of charge.

Residents who join NWGHA that day will receive the member discount.

The location is the parking lot behind Grandview Presbyterian Church, 1130

Ruberta Ave., between Glenoaks and Fifth Street.

For further information contact nwglendale@gmail.com or (818) 754-8274.

Hometown Country Fair Coming Up

The Hometown Country Fair, which features a classic car show, 5K run, pie-eating contest, live music, food trunks, vendors and more, takes place – rain or shine – at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

This event is free to attend and is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.

Town Hall with Above Communities

The CV Town Council is urging residents to attend the Town Hall with Abode Communities on Monday, May 4 to discuss the proposed affordable housing development project at the corner of Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Because of the intense community feedback and ongoing concerns regarding building height, parking deficit, increased traffic and safety during an emergency, the Council is expecting a significant turnout.

It will be held at Rosemont Middle School cafetorium, 4725 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from Abode Communities will be present to lead a presentation then have a moderated Q&A session.