FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Celebrating Local Non-Profits

On Friday, I attended the 25th birthday of the Arroyos and Foothills Conservancy (AFC). A “party” was held at the local Rosemont Preserve, which was preserved by the AFC in June 2012. Steve and I have been there at least once (that I remember) to take part in a talk-and-walk with Johanna Turner, a nature photographer. She has set up cameras within the Preserve and has captured some great photos of the animals that make their way through the Preserve – either on their way to somewhere else or that live within the 7.75 acres.

On Friday, there was a lot of food and beverages available to guests as well as a giant cake. There was also material on the AFC partnership with the Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) and the recent installation of a stormwater capture system. According to the internet, a stormwater capture system is “the process of collecting and reusing rainwater runoff from impervious surfaces like streets and rooftops to replenish groundwater, boost water supplies and prevent flooding.” As an aside, the CVWD is working hard on educating the community on the various services it performs. Check out www.cvwd.com to learn more – and come to the Hometown Country Fair on April 25. CVWD will be on-site, ready to answer questions regarding all it does.



arroyos foothills.org

On Saturday, I was off to the Ascencia gala at the Oakmont Country Club where the theme of the evening was “Create a Lasting Impact.” With a goal of “Lifting people out of homelessness one person, one family at a time,” it appears that creating a lasting impact is not foreign to this non-profit; just ask any of the people it assists.

It was a beautiful evening with delicious food, wonderful company and fun opportunity drawings, including a live (and lively) auction. I’m so glad I was able to attend.

You can read more about the evening in the Between Friends section of this paper and for more photos, go online to www.cvweekly.com/BETWEENFRIENDS.

https://www.ascenciaca.org/

Finally, on Sunday I headed to Montrose where the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber held its annual Craft Brew Fest. Despite the weather, which could be wet, the crowds converged on Honolulu Avenue to taste the offerings of so many different breweries. In addition, there were lots of food vendors, giving me a chance to try samples of many different foods.

There were also a lot of information booths. One – event sponsor Environmental 911 – had erected a biohazard tent near its booth, offering an example of the type of work it does (asbestos and lead removal, according to its website). I’ll tell you – that booth garnered a lot of attention.

By the end of the day, the skies had cleared and I left with a belly full of beer and food and my head full of information.