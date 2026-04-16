Arrest Made in Alleged DUI Traffic Crash in Burbank

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle into a supermarket in Burbank.

On April 13 at about 9:45 p.m., Burbank police officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a grocery store in the 10900 block of Sherman Way.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had driven through the business’ front entrance, causing significant structural damage. The driver exited the vehicle and began acting erratically inside the store, at one point grabbing items and behaving aggressively toward employees.

Officers located the suspect inside the store and issued commands for him to comply. He refused and attempted to flee while holding glass bottles. A brief struggle ensued but officers were able to take him into custody safely. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges including driving under the influence of a drug and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Dept. – Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.