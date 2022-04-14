Early Day for CV Weekly

The offices of CV Weekly will close at noon on Friday, April 15. They will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Meditation & Restoration at Rosemont Preserve

All are invited on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon to join LA Nature for All Stewards and AFC for a mindfulness-focused service event at the Rosemont Preserve. After an opening meditation, participants will practice mindful connection to the Earth by weeding invasive plants and taking care of the Preserve’s existing native plants.

Register at https://bit.ly/3JGYOft .

Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues requiring a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at rosemontfriends@gmail.com. Please wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail.

Movie Night in CV Park

La Crescenta non-profit The Balcony of LA will be hosting a family-friendly movie night in CV Park directly after the Spring Jubilee on April 15. Screening begins around 7:30 p.m. and ends around 9 p.m. Bring your own blanket, chairs, pillows or a picnic dinner. The Balcony will supply some premium food truck options. The award-winning “Pixar Shorts Collection” will be shown.

Admission to the public is free.

CV Park is located at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Rummage Sale at Center For Spiritual Living

The Center for Spiritual Living La Crescenta is having a rummage sale on Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Items will be sold on a donation basis. No fee to attend.

Center for Spiritual Living La Crescenta is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave., at the corner of Santa Carlotta, in La Crescenta.

Candidate Forum Planned for GUSD

A candidate forum for candidates for the Board of Education Areas B & C will be held on Wednesday, May 18 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register for the virtual webinar, visit www.gusd.net/May18.

This event is co-hosted by the Glendale Council PTA and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles. The public is invited to submit questions for consideration at tinyurl.com/y3eh2bx5 no later than May 1.