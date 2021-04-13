Juvenile Arrested After Four Local Street Robberies

On April 11 just after 6 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Sierra Vista Avenue regarding a robbery involving a firearm that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had been walking in the area when they were approached by a male who robbed them of their watch at gunpoint. After this, the suspect fled the area on foot. During an initial search of the area, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

While speaking with the initial victim, officers were approached by a second victim who stated s/he had been walking in the area of Honolulu Avenue and Broadview Drive earlier and had also been robbed of his/her watch at gunpoint by a male, but had not yet reported the incident. As officers were still on scene conducting this investigation, at approximately 7 p.m., another victim called the Glendale Police Department to report a male pointed a handgun at them and asked for money while they were walking near Roselawn Avenue and Broadview Drive, then fled on foot.

Officers quickly responded to the area and located the suspect who fled from them on foot. The suspect ultimately surrendered to officers on the 3600 block of Angelus Avenue and was taken into custody. Officers recovered from the juvenile male a black BB gun that replicated a real firearm along with property belonging to the victims. After the suspect was in custody, a fourth victim approached officers and told them they had just been robbed of their cellphone at gunpoint by this same male while walking near Roselawn and La Crescenta Avenue. Officers recovered all of the property that was stolen by the suspect and were able to return it to the victims.

Witnesses and surveillance cameras in the area positively identified the juvenile male as the suspect involved in the four separate robberies. The male was subsequently arrested and booked at Central Juvenile Hall for robbery.