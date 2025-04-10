Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

BAILEY CENTER BINGO

On Saturday night, April 12, a bingo is being held that will benefit the Bailey Food Center. The doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Food for sale. Those who bring in a non-perishable food item will get an extra game.

Limited seating so reservations urged. Reservations are available by calling Irene at (818) 248-5630.

Bingo takes place at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall (American Legion Hall), 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Arbor Day Celebration Canceled

Glendale Beautiful has canceled its Arbor Day ceremony at Casa Adobe de San Rafael on April 23; however, the organization is still accepting tree donations.

For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

ROE Form Deadline Extended

Those LA Country residents impacted by the Eaton Fire have until April 15 to submit a Right of Entry form to opt-in to the government-run debris removal program or opt-out.

The scope of the debris removal program is also expanding beyond only residential property owners to include condominiums and multi-family buildings that have at least one unit that is occupied by the owner.