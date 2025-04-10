FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Having Fun at Non-Profit Events

On Sunday I had the pleasure of attending the annual Craft Beer Fest in Montrose hosted by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce (see Charly Shelton’s story on page 3). As you may remember, I typically gravitate toward wine but every now and then I’ll have a cold beer.

I like the Beer Fest for a variety of reasons. It was at Beer Fest, for example, that I learned I do not like IPAs. It was only because I had the chance to taste a small sample that I made this discovery. Also at Beer Fest I see many people I typically don’t get a chance to see – including members of the hosting organization, the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. It was nice to have a couple of minutes to chat with them without the hurriedness that usually dictates our discussions.

On Saturday night I attended another event hosted by a non-profit. Bras for a Cause is a gala hosted by Soroptimists International of Glendale. I was excited to be there for a multitude of reasons; one of the biggest was the honorees: Mike and Karen Swan and CV Weekly’s own Ruth Sowby. I saw so many people in attendance who I knew plus the creativity of the bras was unbelievable (see the story and pictures in next week’s paper). The money raised through ticket sales, the silent auction and live auction “can help to improve the lives of women and girls both locally and throughout the world” (according to the website).

Today, Thursday, Prom Plus members will be working the grill at the school’s open house barbecue. I’ve been involved with Prom Plus for decades and the barbecue is always a good time. The days are long gone when I knew many of the kids who attended the high school (and hence the open house and barbecue) but I always like seeing the students and their parents. The money raised will go toward the Prom Plus event (this year on May 17-May 18).

And tomorrow, Friday, night, the Glendale Educational Foundation is having its popular Diamonds Gala. The event honors GUSD alumni who have made significant contributions in GEF’s three focus areas – visual & performing arts, science & technology and health & wellness.

On Saturday night a bingo game is taking place at the Veterans Memorial Hall (American Legion Hall) at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. that benefits the Bailey Center. (See the ad – and coupon – on page 7.) I get the honor of calling the first game, so you can bet I’ll be there! And with chances to win some serious money, I’m sure I’ll see many of my friends, too.

And the nice things about all of these events – and others too – are that non-profits and their outreach efforts will benefit. A true “win-win.”