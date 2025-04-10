Deadlines Approaching and IRS Offers Reprieve

Property owners have just a few days left to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form to LA County. In order to have debris removed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), property owners affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires must submit a ROE form by April 15.

Federally funded debris removal is available to residents of single family and owner-occupied multi-family units.

All disaster impacted property owners should submit a ROE form by April 15 to opt-in or opt-out of the debris removal program.

If property owners opt out of the USACE debris removal program they become responsible for all permits, inspections and other associated debris removal requirements and costs.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to have debris removed by USACE; however, the program is unable to duplicate other forms of funding specific to debris removal. If a property owner has insurance for debris removal, residual funds not used by the property owner may be remitted to the county to offset the cost of debris removal at a later date.

Submit a ROE form to LA County:

Contact Los Angeles County for more information about debris removal: