Crime blotter

April 5

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a driver parked his vehicle and went for a hike. When he returned he found the driver’s side passenger window was shattered and several items were stolen between 4:22 pm. and 7:20 p.m.

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a driver parked her vehicle and went for a bike ride in the area. When she returned she found the rear diver’s side window had been smashed and multiple holes on the front driver’s side window. Her vehicle had recorded the incident.

She observed two suspects, both described as Black males. Suspect No. 1 was wearing dark colored clothing and Suspect No. 2 was wearing a multi-colored shirt, white socks and flip flops. Suspect No. 1 was seen approaching the front driver’s side door of her vehicle and checked to see if the door was unlocked. Suspect No. 1 and Suspect No. 2 appeared to be speaking to each other. Then Suspect No. 2, equipped with a long, slim item and used it to puncture holes in the front driver’s side window. After unsuccessfully attempting to shatter the front driver’s side window, Suspect No. 2 moved to the rear driver’s side window. He struck the window several times and then used his elbow to shatter the window to make entry. The victim saw the suspects run from her vehicle and enter a silver sedan and drive away from the area.

The theft occurred between 4:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

April 3

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee reported that he witnessed Suspect No. 1 enter the store. Suspect No. 1 was described as a male Black, about 6’ tall and weighing 175 lbs. He walked into the store and selected one dark blue hoodie and one pair of gray sweatpants. He then walked to the food aisle and selected items there.

He exited the store without attempting to pay at 9:30 a.m.