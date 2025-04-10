By Mary O’KEEFE

Drive around Altadena neighborhoods that were devastated by the Eaton fires and it is evident how much work needs to be done. Though the area is devastated neighbors consistently continue to support Altadena. There is hardly one block that does not have a sign displayed that states “Altadena is Not For Sale.”

Community leaders and residents fear that as Altadena rebuilds it will not have the same historic charm, opportunity and diversity. The concern is that developers will swoop down into the fire area like they reportedly attempted to do after the Lahaina Fire on Maui. Residents reported that just weeks after that fire homeowners began getting contacted by developers who wanted to buy their property, sometimes offering quite a bit of cash. Those who are recovering from the Eaton Fire in some cases are feeling that same pressure to sell.

Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, urged Eaton Fire survivors to be cautious when approached with offers to sell their property, warning residents to avoid selling too quickly or accepting low-ball offers.

“There are predatory buyers out there looking to take advantage of vulnerable fire survivors,” said Supervisor Barger. “I strongly encourage my Altadena constituents to resist the temptation to sell their property for less than what it’s truly worth. Recovery is challenging but there are resources available to help residents stay afloat. I don’t want anyone to lose hope.”

Residents are encouraged to visit recovery.lacounty.gov for more information on available resources and support.