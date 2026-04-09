Update on La Crescenta Avenue Rehab Project

Roadway grinding and paving operations for the La Crescenta Avenue Rehab Project are scheduled to begin April 13 progressing in segments from Verdugo Road to Montrose Avenue through May 1, barring any unforeseen conditions. Work will cause temporary closures of lanes, parking and irrigation near the work areas mentioned hereafter. Expect traffic delays, construction noise, dust and uneven surfaces during work hours (Monday–Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.). No Parking signs will be posted at least 30 hours in advance – residents should plan to move vehicles to driveways or nearby side streets to avoid towing and turn off sprinklers and irrigation on paving days.

Tentative Construction Schedule:

April 2026: Roadway resurfacing

Roadway resurfacing May 2026: Installation of street signs & striping including bike lanes

Installation of street signs & striping including bike lanes June 2026: Installation of decorative crosswalks at signalized intersections and reflective pavement on Paloma Avenue

Impacted Streets

During the construction period, detours, intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected on the following streets:

Location and Dates

La Crescenta Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently through May 1 (excludes weekends and holidays)

La Crescenta Avenue from Verdugo Avenue to Paloma Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 13 through April 14 and April 24 (excludes weekends and holidays)

Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 13 through April 14 and April 24 (excludes weekends and holidays) La Crescenta Avenue from Paloma Avenue to Angelus Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 14 thru April 15 and April 27 (excludes weekends and holidays)

Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 14 thru April 15 and April 27 (excludes weekends and holidays) La Crescenta Avenue from Angelus Avenue to Urquidez Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 15 thru April 16 and April 28 (excludes weekends and holidays)

Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 15 thru April 16 and April 28 (excludes weekends and holidays) La Crescenta Avenue from Urquidez Avenue to Shirlyjean Street: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 16 thru April 17 and April 29 (excludes weekends and holidays)

Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 16 thru April 17 and April 29 (excludes weekends and holidays) La Crescenta Avenue from Honolulu Avenue to Montrose Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 20 thru April 21 and April 23 (excludes weekends and holidays)

Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 20 thru April 21 and April 23 (excludes weekends and holidays) La Crescenta Avenue from Shirlyjean Street to Glenwood Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 20 thru April 21 and April 30 (excludes weekends and holidays)

Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 20 thru April 21 and April 30 (excludes weekends and holidays) La Crescenta Avenue from Glenwood Avenue to Honolulu Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between April 21 thru April 22 and May 1 (excludes weekends and holidays)

Description of Work

Contractor will perform preparatory work and roadway resurfacing.

Please observe posted construction signage and drive safely near construction zones.

*Construction activity and closures are subject to change.