Local Collision Involves ICE, CHP

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a vehicle traffic collision south of the Ocean View Boulevard on-ramp to the 210 (Foothill) Freeway. They discovered a vehicle had apparently lost control and hit a pole in front of the dentistry office of Mark J. Pak, D.D.S. at 4131 Ocean View Blvd.

The driver had fled the area, which makes the accident a hit-and-run. There were no injuries reported.

The vehicle had been involved with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier, according to an ICE agent on-scene. The driver had been stopped by ICE on Foothill Boulevard near Lowell Avenue. The agents went to talk to him, but the driver backed into the ICE vehicle and took off. ICE did not pursue the vehicle.

ICE agents remained in the area and discovered the Ocean View Boulevard accident.

ICE initially conducted the traffic stop of the driver of the vehicle regarding immigration status and the driver allegedly had previous reckless driving convictions.