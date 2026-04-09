AFC Holding Celebration

On Friday, April 10 from 4 – 6 p.m. the Arroyos Foothill Conservancy is celebrating 25 years of urban conservation. The community is invited to the celebration.

There will be beverages and snacks, special merchandise and plant giveaways, guided tours of the Preserve, and more. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/mpnk7rjx.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.

Poet Laureate Apps Accepted

The Library, Arts & Culture Dept. is seeking proposals from poets interested in the role of poet laureate. The selected poet laureate will serve as an ambassador for Glendale’s rich culture and diversity, promoting the art of poetry. Compensation will be $8,000 for services for one year. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

To apply, visit https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/poetlaureaterfp.

City of La Cañada Flintridge and School District to Host 2026 State of the City

The City of La Cañada Flintridge and the La Cañada Unified School District (LCUSD) announced the 2026 State of the City and District Address, held jointly for the first time on April 21 at 6 p.m. at the La Cañada Unified School District Board Room, 4490 Cornishon Ave. in La Cañada Flintridge. This year’s event will provide a comprehensive public presentation on the City and school district’s shared future.

Free to attend.

Tip A Cop at Hill Street Cafe

On Friday, April 24 at Hill Street Cafe in La Cañada Flintridge from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

deputies from Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, along with Special Olympics Southern California athletes, will be serving patrons for the day! All tips go directly to support Special Olympics Southern California athletes!

Good food, great cause and a chance to see local deputies in action (don’t worry … no tickets being written at the table).

Hill Street Cafe is located at 1004 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada-Flintridge.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.