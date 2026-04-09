FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Celebrating New Births

Spring officially began on March 20 and this past weekend was truly a celebration of all things “spring.”

The word spring, according to the internet, is “characterized by warming temperatures, blooming flowers and longer days; it signals ecological renewal.”

To that end, on Saturday Steve and I attended the baby shower for our newest grandchild – a boy – at the local beautiful home of my nephew and niece-in-law.

Now this is remarkable for our family because when he arrives he will be the first (and possibly only) grandson. Steve and I boast five granddaughters from our four sons … and we’re ready to welcome this baby boy! After all, I have a working knowledge of boys; girls, on the other hand, are a lot more complicated (especially their hair!).

If you remember, Saturday was a beautiful day. There was lots of sunshine and I was tickled to see how many guys and gals showed up to celebrate the new baby. It didn’t hurt that the shower was held at such a gorgeous home, too. Thank you to family who stepped up so we could enjoy a wonderful time.

On Sunday it was Resurrection Sunday – Easter! For the first time in years I failed to attend church in celebration of the resurrection. Of course, I feel terrible and realize what a dolt I was not to take advantage of this celebration. Locally, many of our churches held celebrations – everything from Easter egg hunts to “bunny cuddles.”

Throughout the valley there were a lot of celebrations; I’m just sorry I didn’t take advantage of them.

I remember when I was a little girl my mom and dad would dress my sister and me in the same Easter clothes then off to church we went. I remember wearing my new hat, new gloves, new dress, new purse – even new underwear! What a special day!

I also remember the eggs that were hidden in our house; Lord, how I hated them! Rather than fun (and delicious) chocolate eggs or even eggs that we prepared, we would hunt for Easter eggs that had a hard outer shell and were brightly colored (pink, orange, blue, etc.) The inside was (I think) a marshmallow-y type confection that I did not like (I still don’t like marshmallow candy). I think the eggs represented not only rebirth but the end of Lent – the Christian 40-day season of prayer and fasting beginning on Ash Wednesday and ending on Easter Sunday.

Nowadays there are so many more varieties of Easter candy; Easter has, in fact, become my favorite holiday because of the candy available! (And I wonder why I put on weight!)

This year, rather than a big Easter dinner, we ate baby shower leftovers – and I was pleased with the change! I’m grateful to my son’s in-laws who invited us over to enjoy them.