Weather in the Foothills

“You don’t need a barometer to pick a rainy day, as you know it’s almost certain it’s gonna rain, when the weather experts say …

“Oh it ain’t gonna rain no more, no more, it ain’t gonna rain no more

“Don’t listen to what the old folks say, it ain’t gonna rain no more.” ~ Unknown

While the 2020-21 rain season winter storms brought heavy snow to the Sierra and rain across much of northern California, it seems the southern parts of the state have been left in the dust. Our precipitation totals lag and the time for a “March miracle” has now passed. What about April showers?

In parts of the Northern Hemisphere (unfortunately not where we live) an April shower is rain during the month of April. Within a day’s period the weather can change from springtime sunshine to winter sleet and snow. A track of storms, or low-pressure systems, bring about such a climactic occurrence in parts of England, Ireland and Scotland. One after another, bands of rain followed by heavy showers move across the region accompanied by strong blustery winds. Not exactly the vision one would conjure up of a so-called April shower.

“April showers bring May flowers” was originally “Sweet April showers/Do spring May flowers,” part of a poem written in 1610 that was referenced in the general prologue of “The Canterbury Tales:” “Whan that Aprill, with his shoures soote The droghte of March hath perced to the roote.”

In researching its origins, I found a few unlikely but nonetheless humorous uses:

While the season’s storms were often “heavy” they lacked in number. The statewide snowpack that helps fill reservoirs is well below average. But even so, “We’re not contemplating any difficulty in meeting deliveries,” said Brad Coffey, water resources manager for the Metropolitan Water District-MWD, which imports supplies from the Colorado River and northern California. Only a 5% water import is anticipated from the north this year as there is an adequate water supply in regional reservoirs and groundwater banks. Credit is also given to conscientious water conservation as we live in a semi-desert climate.

Inland areas are expected to be 10-15 degrees above average until the first of next week. A marine enhanced overcast will then dominate. Not a drop of rain is predicted as “it ain’t gonna rain no more!”