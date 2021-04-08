New Pipeline Planned

Crescenta Valley Water District and its contractor will be installing a new eight-inch water main on the 4300 block of Rosemont Avenue. The project will replace approximately 800 linear feet of old eight-inch water main installed in the 1930s with a new eight-inch water main. In addition, the project will include the replacements of 15 water services and two fire hydrants.

Robert Brkich Construction Corp. was awarded the contract earlier this year and is set to begin construction on Monday, April 12. It is expected to be finished by the end of May.



This work will disrupt normal traffic flow and require temporary traffic lane closures for those traveling both northbound and southbound on Rosemont Avenue, Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Traffic lanes will remain open after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

This project is funded by CVWD water bonds with emphasis on CVWD’s ongoing efforts to upgrade existing infrastructure, which provides customers with safe, reliable and clean drinking water. Residents are encouraged to contact Christina Olmedo, project manager, for construction related questions at (818) 248-3925 or email her at colmedo@cvwd.com.