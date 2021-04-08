GPD Reports

GPD is seeking help identifying the suspect involved in a recent burglary. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is encouraged to call GPD at (818) 548-4911.

On March 23 at 1:07 a.m., a burglary occurred on the 300 block of Chester Street. The suspect entered the secure parking garage by unknown means. He looked into vehicles using the flashlight on his phone. He took the victim’s car jack but abandoned it prior to leaving.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use their smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

___________________________________________

Barber Arrested for Sexual Battery

On March 2 just before 9 p.m., an officer was contacted regarding a sexual battery that had just occurred at a hair salon on the 100 block of South Artsakh Avenue. During the investigation it was learned that the adult male victim went to the salon with an appointment to get his hair cut by a barber whom he’d gone to for years.

The male arrived at his appointment at 5 p.m. and after the haircut the barber offered the male a massage (which he had never done before). During the massage the barber touched the male’s genitalia when the male explicitly told him not to. The victim then pulled away, paid for his haircut and left the salon.

A detective from Glendale Police Dept.’s Assaults Bureau conducted an investigation and obtained a confession from the suspect regarding the incident.

On April 1 just before 3 p.m., officers assigned to the Glendale Police Dept. Special Enforcement Detail (SED) arrested 61-year-old Rey Domingo of Glendale for sexual battery.

The Glendale Police Dept. is still investigating incidences related to Domingo. Anyone who has been or knows someone who has been a victim of sexual assault by Rey Domingo should call the Glendale Police Dept. Assaults Bureau at (818) 548-3106. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use their smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.