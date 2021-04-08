Crime blotter

April 5

2000 block of Orange Avenue in La Crescenta, several electrician’s tools and electrical equipment were stolen from a secured area of a truck at 6:10 a.m.

April 4

2400 block of Florencita Avenue in Montrose, a resident reported that he parked his vehicle near the location and secured the doors. When he returned the next morning he used his key to enter his vehicle and found the door unlocked. The steering wheel ignition cover was broken off and was lying on the front right passenger seat. The ignition key port was damaged.

The apparent attempted grand theft auto occurred overnight.

April 3

3000 block of Paraiso Way in La Crescenta, two tires on a vehicle were slashed overnight.

April 1

700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in Tujunga, a woman reported parking and securing her vehicle, then going on a hike. When she returned she found her rear driver’s side window was shattered and the interior of the vehicle had been ransacked.

Several items had been stolen from the vehicle between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.