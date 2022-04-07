Council Candidates’ Forum In Person Or Zoom

Tonight, Thursday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all Glendale residents will have the opportunity to hear city council candidates in person or at their homes on Zoom when Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association holds its annual candidates’ forum.

The candidates will be in-person at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1320 N. Brand Blvd., with free parking in its lot. (The entrance is at the north end of the church. Someone will be there to direct.) Masking is not required but would be appreciated.

To register for Zoom, go to: https://www.nwglendaleha.org. Details are available there and the access code will be immediately sent.

As always, all NWGHA community meetings are open to everyone, members and non-members. Peter Fuad, president of NWGHA, will moderate.

For more information, email nwglendale@gmail.com or call (818) 754-8274.

Attention: Legionnaires, VFW Members and Patriots

On the second Saturday of each month members of the American Legion and VFW host a monthly veterans breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall . The breakfast is free to all veterans and their family members in the Crescenta Valley area. The veterans breakfast for the month of April is special because it’s also the 98th birthday of American Legion Post #288. The April 9 veterans breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue 210 Freeway off-ramp is Saturday, April 9. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 8:10 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools. Cleanup typically lasts until 9 a.m.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Spring is bringing blooms to many of native plants – even the milkweed is starting to grow that were planted last fall! But so are those pesky non-native plants! Volunteers will help weed the demonstration garden and clear the trails for upcoming field trips.

Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

GCC Board of Trustees Names Next Superintendent/President

The Glendale Community College Board of Trustees has named Dr. Ryan Cornner as the district’s next superintendent/president following a five-month search process. Dr. Cornner currently serves as vice chancellor, Educational Programs & Institutional Effectiveness for the nine college Los Angeles Community College District, the largest community college district in the nation.

The search for a new superintendent/president began in November after current superintendent/ president Dr. David Viar announced he would be retiring in June 2022 following nine years leading GCC and 45 years working in higher education on the local, state and national level.

The trustees are scheduled to approve Dr. Cornner’s contract during their next board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 19. The new superintendent/president will assume his new duties on July 1.