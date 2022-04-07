From the Desk of the Publisher

Unmasked and Unworried: Time to Get Outside

Though I know the pandemic is not “over” per se, the danger is greatly reduced. Consequently, plans for many events – especially those held outdoors – are moving forward, filling up my calendar.

On Saturday night, Steve and I joined our good friends “Big Vin” and Toni at the Ascencia fundraiser Share the Love. This was a dressy affair and a primary fundraiser for Ascencia, whose goal is to lift people out of homelessness one person, one family at a time.

After an absence of two years, the fundraiser was packed with people eager to reconnect. The black-tie gala was grand, held atop the 51st floor of the City Club in downtown Los Angeles. Between the live music, delicious food and the chance to see old friends, it was an evening well spent.

On Friday night, we’ll be off to the Glendale Educational Foundation fundraiser Stars Over Glendale. I have never missed this fundraiser since I started the newspaper in 2009. GEF is a wonderful, student-centric organization that CV Weekly is proud to support and their annual fundraiser is a guaranteed good time. This week’s event promises the same and I’m excited to be a part of it.

On Saturday is the long awaited Wine Walk in Montrose. With temperatures predicted in the 70s-80s on Saturday night, I am so excited to wander the streets of the Montrose Shopping Park, checking out the merchandise in the local stores while visiting with friends and enjoying a taste (or two!) of some great pours. This is one of my favorite events that the Montrose Shopping Park holds and a terrific opportunity to see what’s new in the many shops that line Honolulu Avenue.

Looking ahead, April 30 is a big day: it is the day of the CV Chamber of Commerce Hometown Country Fair at CV Park, an art fair hosted by the Friends of Rockhaven being held at St. Luke’s of the Mountains and the annual Kiwanis Incredible Duck Splash at “Lake Verdugo” (adopt ducks at www.duckrace.com/Glendale). Come to one or come to all! All are free to attend and each offers its own unique fun. At the Hometown Country Fair, there will be vendor booths, food trucks, a pie-eating contest, dog parade and more! It starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m.

The Kiwanis Incredible Duck Splash pays cash prizes for adopted ducks that come in first through fifth place; plus there’s a special drawing for those who purchase a “quack pack.” This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Glendale Kiwanis Club. Be part of the fun; adopt ducks today!

The arts fair, hosted by the Friends of Rockhaven at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, will have plenty of goodies for sale. From clothing to ceramics, there’s something for everyone. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I know it’s going to be a challenge but why not plan to attend all three events?

And next week I’ll share the fun planned for May 1 along Honolulu Avenue…