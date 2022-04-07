Crime blotter

April 1

2100 block of La Cañada Crest Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the front passenger side window was smashed on a vehicle between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

5000 block of Indianola Way in La Cañada Flintridge, someone stole gardening equipment. A witness described two suspects, both male, between 5’6” to 5’7” tall, between 150 and 160 pounds and both wearing green shirts and hat. The witness saw the suspects take the equipment and place it in the bed of their truck and drive away at 3:25 p.m.

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a suspect was seen taking 16 baseball style hats and concealing them in a tote bag. The suspect then exited the store without attempting to pay.

The suspect was described as a male, 25 to 30 years old, 6’ tall and weighing between 250 and 275 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black hat, black shirt with colorful lettering on the back and blue jeans.

The theft occurred at 5:25 p.m.

March 31

5200 block of Gould Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a “burglary now” call. When they arrived the resident told deputies that she was in her bedroom when she heard the sound of glass breaking in the area of the kitchen. As she walked out of her bedroom she saw two people running away from her den and away from the house.

The residential burglary occurred at 9:29 p.m.

March 30

5000 block of Princess Anne Road in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a call regarding a burglary and saw a shattered back glass door. The residents returned home to find their burglar alarm system had been activated due to a disturbance to the back door. One of the residents found that a glass door had been shattered and several rooms had been ransacked.

The residential burglary occurred between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

March 28

700 block of Lynnhaven Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident returned home to find a door smashed and several rooms ransacked. Surveillance footage revealed two suspects entering the home. Suspect No. 1 was described as wearing all black with white shoes. Suspect No. 2 was described as wearing all black with black shoes and gray gloves.

The residential burglary occurred at 8:01 p.m.

March 24

2500 block of Janet Lee Drive in La Crescenta, a resident reported receiving a phone call from someone who stated s/he was a Citibank representative. The “representative”/suspect had all of the resident’s information and asked about a recent transaction. The resident did not recognize that transaction and then was told by the suspect he was a victim of fraud; the resident was sent a text message from “Citibank.” The man said he received the access number from who he thought was a Citibank representative; he verified the number with the suspect on the phone who immediately hung up. The resident called Citibank; it took some time to get to a human operator.

When he did he found the suspect had made three wire transfers out of the resident’s account. Citibank, the real representative, told the resident it was too late to stop the withdrawals and Citibank would not refund the funds that had been stolen and would be unable to return the stolen funds.

The theft occurred at 10 a.m.

March 18

Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, the driver side door lock had been punched and damage was done on a vehicle between 4 p.m. on March 18 and 11:30 a.m. on March 19.