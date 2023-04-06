Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be help to repair the trail damage from recent storms and remove invasive plants popping up this spring. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVWD Changes Conservation Status

Due to historic rainfalls, CVWD is shifting from two days of outdoor watering to three-four days of watering (odd or even days, depending on each customer’s address). CVWD will move from Stage 4 – Orange Water Conservation Alert – to Stage 2 – Green Water Conservation Alert effective April 3.

To get more information, visit www.cvwd.com for details on the Phase 2 – Green Water Conservation Alert – and available rebate programs.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Glendale Police Dept. will be actively looking for drivers throughout April who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cellphone law.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

Schiff Announces 2023 Women of the Year Honorees

Congressman Adam Schiff announced the names of 16 women from California’s 30th district who are being honored as the 2023 Woman of the Year. These women have made significant contributions to their communities through civic engagement, community service, and leadership in their respective fields.

The 2023 honorees are Barbara Monderine-Williams (Atwater Village), Isabel Omero (Burbank), Rhonda Reynolds (Echo Park), Maria Herrera (Elysian Valley), Dr. Christina Ashjian Garabedian (Glendale), Carolyn Ramsay (Hancock Park), Dr. Joanna Chikwe (Hollywood Hills), Alexa Skarpelos (Hollywood), Delores Shine Kerr (Miracle Mile/Mid-Wilshire), Patricia Lombard (Larchmont Village), Barbara Howell (Los Feliz), Chanchanit Martorell (Park La Brea), Dr. Marie Levine (Pasadena), Barbara Kwong (Silver Lake), Evelyn Serrano (Sunland/Tujunga), and Barbara Meltzer (West Hollywood).

Schiff will celebrate the honorees at a private luncheon this summer.

GPD Hosting Cereal Box Drive

The Glendale Police Dept. is collecting new unopened boxes of cereal during the months of April and May. The cereal will be donated to local seniors in need, food pantries and the department’s Cops for Kids families.

Drop off cereal to the Glendale Police Dept. lobby at 131 N. Isabel St. in Glendale. For more information or to arrange for a cereal box pickup, contact Amy Tate at atate@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-4015.