Land Use Committee Ready to Interview Applicants

By Eliza PARTIKA

The Land Use Committee (LUC), a subcommittee of the Crescenta Valley Town Council, is a local forum for residents to attend meetings, hear from planning and project developers, express concerns or provide input on discretionary projects affecting La Crescenta-Montrose communities that are part of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Interviews are being scheduled for the three seats that are open for the LUC. LUC co-chairs and members will interview the candidates then offer recommendations to the town council.

In the context of land use discretionary projects, like subdivisions or zoning changes, a public hearing and review by the LUC is required to determine if the project/s are appropriate for the location. The LUC often recommends adding extra requirements or conditions to move forward with the project.

The LUC’s recommendations are typically presented at the CVTC’s general meeting where the town council can ask questions and discuss the project further before making a written recommendation to LA County Planning and the office of Supervisor Katherine Barger. The CVTC’s recommendations are taken into account during Regional Planning hearings in Downtown Los Angeles. The LUC can also act on projects at the request of and under the direction of the town council.

Cheryl Davis, co-chair of the Land Use Committee and former town council member, said it is important to fill the vacant seats because of the role the committee plays in community outreach about land use projects and ordinances.

“The Land Use Committee helps keep the community apprised of upcoming projects, developments and ordinances, and provides a local forum after work hours for residents to hear from the project developers and county staff, ask questions, and express concerns,” Davis said.

She noted that the impact of the LUC on community developments past, present and future cannot be overstated. Projects like the West San Gabriel Valley Area Plan, the county’s parking ordinance, and the La Crescenta-Montrose Community Standards District all required close partnership with LA County Planning, Regional Planning and the town council to revise and implement plans that find solutions that work in the unique La Crescenta landscape.

“Not all communities are created equal and we’re a foothill community with unique topography, high fire risk zones, one main business corridor and north/south streets that carry a lot of traffic,” said Davis. “As state laws change, the county is faced with issues of increasing affordable housing and increased density. The LUC helps residents stay informed about those changes as well providing the opportunity for them to ask questions and express opinions and concerns.”

The LUC is scheduled to meet the first Thursday of each month but only if there are projects or topics to discuss.