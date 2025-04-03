Arbor Day Celebration Canceled

Glendale Beautiful has canceled its Arbor Day ceremony at Casa Adobe de San Rafael on April 23; however, the organization is still accepting tree donations.

For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

ROE Form Deadline Extended

Those LA Country residents impacted by the Eaton Fire have until April 15 to submit a Right of Entry form to opt-in to the government-run debris removal program or opt-out.

The scope of the debris removal program is also expanding beyond only residential property owners to include condominiums and multi-family buildings that have at least one unit that is occupied by the owner.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, April 5. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.