Deadline Extended to Submit Right of Entry Form

By Mary O’KEEFE

Time is ticking to submit a Right of Entry form by those in the fire areas.

“The deadline to submit a Right of Entry form has been extended to April 15. If you have not opted into the Right of Entry program yet – now is the time. You can still change your mind and have the debris removed at your own expense but consider opting into the program to keep your options open,” according to a statement from Congresswoman Judy Chu.

For homeowners who have opted to hire private contractors for fire debris removal and opt out of the government debris removal program, they must submit an “opt out” form that can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4k4pvbpj.

On March 28 when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it would extend the deadline to April 15, it also expanded the opportunity for debris removal to include condos and multi-family units. This was considered a bit of a loophole because condos and apartment complexes are considered commercial properties.

“Altadena residents have been through unimaginable loss in the wake of the Eaton Fire and have been confronted with compounding responsibilities and logistical challenges to begin rebuilding,” stated Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Supervisor. “I am thankful to FEMA for extending the deadline for residents to submit their ROE forms so they have more breathing room to fully understand their options and make an informed decision about debris removal. I am also glad FEMA has extended the opportunity to multi-family units to access this important resource. We are on the road to recovery and these updates will ensure more of our residents get the help they need and deserve.”

Those who have lost their job or can’t work because of a disaster may qualify for unemployment, disability or Paid Family Leave benefits. For information on how to get help/support by those affected by the Eaton Fire visit recovery.lacounty.gov or call (213) 308-8305.