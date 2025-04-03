Crime blotter

March 29

2300 block of Chapman Road in La Crescenta, a resident returned home to find the back window of his residence had been shattered. In addition several rooms in the home had been ransacked. Nothing was reported stolen at the time of the report.

The residential burglary occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

2800 Adams Street in La Crescenta, a resident received a notice from her “Ring” camera device at her home that the camera had been turned off. After receiving this notice she returned home to find a red sedan parked in front of her house. She entered the residence and saw her bedroom had been ransacked. She walked outside and noticed the red sedan was not gone. Several items were reported stolen. As deputies were investigating the burglary they noticed evidence was found inside her home that appeared to be left behind. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred at 5:13 p.m.

March 28

900 block of Town Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a call concerning a suspect who took items from a store at the location. An employee reported that as he was monitoring security cameras inside the store he observed the suspect in the liquor aisle holding a handheld shopping basket. The employee recognized the suspect from issues in the past. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, weighing about 190 lbs and wearing a black jacket, black hat and blue jeans. The suspect was observed placing six bottles of liquor into the handheld shopping basket and then leaving the area without attempting to pay at 4:16 p.m.

March 26

1000 block of Vista Del Valle Road in La Cañada Flintridge, an item was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

5300 block of Ivafern Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

5300 block of Harter Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

5600 block of Bramblewood Road in La Cañada Flintridge, numerous items of softball equipment was stolen from the trunk of an unlocked vehicle overnight.