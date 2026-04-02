WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

LA Climate Week is from April 8 to 15; however, it is really a year round “community-powered movement.”

“We envision a Los Angeles region where climate action is visible, culturally embedded and shaped by the people who live here – where neighbors, institutions and industries see themselves as part of building a just, regenerative and hopeful climate future,” according to laclimateweek.com.

Most people will agree that keeping the Earth clean and healthy is important. There are a variety of events hosted for LA Climate Week – from seminars to beach fun. There are also numerous opportunities to volunteer.

LA Climate Week is unique in its approach to educating and providing boots-on-the-ground support for the planet. Instead of offering one seminar or climate fair-like event, it is highlighting organizations and efforts of those who do this type of work year round.

Full disclosure: My daughter’s non-profit – 7 Seas Collective – is part of LA Climate Week. I am so proud of her work with the non-profit she founded. She continues to work with LA County, Aquarium of the Pacific, Alta Sea and so many other organizations and individuals who focus on keeping the planet healthy.

Personally, as a parent you often wonder if your kids listen to you and, if they do, if anything you say will sink in. “Pick that up, don’t litter, we don’t waste, we recycle, respect the Earth” – all of those statements my husband and I seemed to have said every minute of every day while they were growing up were not actually just “white noise.” It appears all of my kids actually did listen. They also listened and learned from the village that helped raise them, including their grandparents, uncles, friends, teachers, Jet Propulsion Laboratory seminars/outreach and community leaders like Steve Pierce, Jean Maluccio, Robin Goldsworthy, Lynn McGinnis and all of the veterans at American Legion Post 288. And they are passing that well-rounded knowledge on to the next generation.

There are a number of events throughout the area where the public can volunteer, learn and support efforts to help the planet.

Here are some examples of events:

April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verdugo Park, 1621 Canada Blvd. in Glendale. The public is invited to the Earth Day Fair “Embracing a more climate resilient Glendale.” There will be a petting zoo, book rescue, Pasadena Pet Adoptions, face paintings and so much more.

On April 8 there is a call for volunteers to help the Eaton Canyon Landscape Restoration with LA County Parks and Recreation Office of Service. Volunteers will help remove invasive species and help the resilience of the land. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon and all are asked to meet at the Altadena Golf Course, 1456 E. Mendocino St. in Altadena.

On April 8 from 11 a.m. to noon join a virtual event “Feeding Purpose: Jumpstarting Youth Climate Action Through Food Systems.” The virtual webinar will explore how people can drive climate impact across generations through food systems change, in partnership with Plant Based Treaty and Better Foods. Registration is required; visit https://tinyurl.com/4yfd9rdv.

And my daughter’s non-profit, 7 Seas Collective, is hosting an LA Climate Week event – “Coastal Health Survey” on April 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Avenue J, Redondo Beach. She has been hosting these citizen scientists events monthly. Volunteers collect sand that is then analyzed.

“We use this data [that you actually collect!] to work with districts and administrations on how we manage our beaches to ensure long-term health, as well as educate the public about coastal issues. These events are fun, free and kid-friendly, and no prior experience is required,” according to 7 Seas Collective.

It is a great way to get the kids to the beach and to help them learn how the beach can be protected. To register go to https://forms.gle/xgqvfXe1fXb2DWWz7. Please join us.

There are so many events that help educate and are fun. You can find them all at https://laclimateweek.com and click on “See Full Calendar.”

It will be sunny but cool today with a high near 69. Winds are expected to increase from 5 to 10 mph during the day to gusts up to 15 mph later in the afternoon. These will be Santa Ana winds – dry and hot. The winds will increase Friday into Saturday with gusts from 30 mph to 50 mph. Since they are Santa Anas we will see higher temperatures and Friday will be a little warmer in the mid-70s, with a low of high 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and in the low 80s … perfect volunteer weather. Monday will continue with temperatures in the low 80s with sunny skies. It is expected to cool a little on Tuesday with slight onshore, cooler winds [not Santa Anas].