Shocking News at Baker to Vegas

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

It was shocking news for all team members and support staff to learn of the death of San Dimas deputy Levi Vargas. Vargas, 30, was participating in the Baker to Vegas relay race when he suddenly collapsed and died from undisclosed causes.

On Sunday afternoon, friends gathered at the mortuary in Las Vegas when Vargas’ family arrived. According to Las Vegas Metro Police, Vargas was escorted to the mortuary – “a safe place.”

Sheriff Robert Luna was on-scene.

“Amanda [Vargas’ wife] and the entire family: On behalf of all of the men and women of the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s Dept., we are so sorry. We are so indebted to you for what Levi has meant to each and every one of us. Thank you for sharing him with us,” Luna said.

Luna was also effusive in his appreciation of the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept.

“The minute we called you you showed up at the hospital,” he said. “Anything we needed you delivered … we are indebted to you.”

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Dep. Vargas.