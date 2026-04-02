Easter Bunny at MSP

The Easter Bunny will be at the Montrose Shopping Park on Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be at the corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard. All are invited to this free family event.

Hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Assn.

Repair Café SFV

Repair Café SFV is returning to Elks Lodge in Tujunga for its next free community repair event on Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Repair Café is a free, roving, all-purpose repair event for and by the community. The event aims to promote repurpose, reuse and recycle to help keep unwanted items from the landfill. Another mission of the Repair Café is to advocate skill sharing to enable people to regain knowledge in the art of fixing things.

Repair Café SFV will also host a Really Really Free Market where people can bring unwanted items to exchange or give away.

Pre-registration for repair items available at https://tinyurl.com/em6beres.

Interested volunteers can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mrp36hmu.

Elks Lodge is located at 10137 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Poet Laureate Apps Accepted

The Library, Arts & Culture Dept. is seeking proposals from poets interested in the role of poet laureate. The selected poet laureate will serve as an ambassador for Glendale’s rich culture and diversity, promoting the art of poetry. Compensation will be $8,000 for services for one year. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 17 6 at 5 p.m.

To apply, visit https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/poetlaureaterfp.

GWP Launching Rebate Program

Glendale Water & Power (GWP) is launching a Commercial Energy and Water Saving Rebate Program for local businesses that install high-efficiency energy and water-saving equipment.

The program enables Glendale businesses to reduce energy and water consumption, lower monthly operating costs, and contribute to the City of Glendale’s sustainability goals. By offsetting the initial cost of high-efficiency upgrades, GWP is making it easier for businesses to transition to modern, eco-friendly equipment.

Ascencia Annual Gala

Ascencia is holding its 18th annual gala, named Creating a Lasting Impact!, on Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. This fundraiser will support Ascencia’s essential programs that create a lasting impact on the individuals it serves. Tickets, sponsorship packages and underwriting opportunities are available now. Visit https://tinyurl.com/dwdxjwpm to take part in this event.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.