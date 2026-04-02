FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Fun – But Exhausting

On Thursday Steve and I headed to Temecula to see a favorite band of ours: Train. Now, you might only remember Train for its hit “Drops of Jupiter” but it’s so much more. “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Meet Virginia” are two more of its hits. In addition to playing the songs the audience knows and loves, we got to hear a bit of “The Weekend,” a song the band recently released.

We had a ball!

Then it was off to Las Vegas for the annual Baker to Vegas relay run (read my story that starts on page 3). I had never before been to the race and relied heavily on Steve (who has worked it many times) and others who were regulars to tell me what was up. The few days we were there were filled with things to do, from dinner on Friday night to a barbecue on Sunday afternoon. Congratulations to Team Glendale, which took first place in its category, the 300.

I didn’t realize how far reaching the race was. I saw members of the U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego PD, Santa Ana PD and even a team called the Flying Pigs! To see a listing of each category and how teams placed, visit https://tinyurl.com/vasdat77.

We stayed at the Rio and let me just say that the “all suites” Rio was fantastic. Not only were the rooms big, but it had plenty of parking. Also, its restaurant High Steaks was a true find. Steve and I had an urge for a steak on Sunday night and headed over there.

The restaurant is on the 50th floor and man! What a view! A glass elevator takes you to the top floor where we enjoyed dinner before heading to a show (Penn & Teller, also at the Rio) then headed back to High Steaks. We sat outside on the patio and enjoyed the views of the strip! It wasn’t too cold or too windy, either, so we were really comfortable.

Will I go back? Yes, definitely!