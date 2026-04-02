Delivery Robots Halted in the City

By Julie BUTCHER

At an afternoon and an evening meeting on Tuesday, the Glendale City Council tackled a plethora of matters, large and small.

After a fair amount of debate, the Council voted 3-2 to bring back a moratorium of delivery robots currently operating in the city, mostly in the downtown area, primarily delivering food from local restaurants. The action will allow city staff time to study what other cities are doing and to fashion appropriate regulations limiting the operation of the delivery robots.

Mayor Ara Najarian voted against the moratorium.

“I see them coming and going and I don’t see any problem with them. They’re using advanced technologically – they’re able to stop for pedestrians; they’re not going fast; and they’re not knocking down disabled people,” he said.

Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian reported that the “personal delivery devices” are not permitted in Burbank or Pasadena.

“It’s like something out of a 1950s sci-fi movie – these robots just showed up on our streets,” he said. Kassakhian has been advocating for a moratorium on the devices since they first appeared on the city’s streets.

“I see a lot of potential benefits to these,” Councilmember Dan Brotman countered. “They potentially take cars off the road, which is great. If they’re displacing a delivery driver with a robot, I think that’s a good thing.”

Mayor Najarian agreed.

“Do we know how many Uber Eats delivery drivers there are?” he said. “The typical Uber Eats driver is driving, stops, double-parks – blocking a land of traffic – opens his door into traffic, runs across traffic leaving his vehicle with its emergency flashers going. These are cute little R2D2s and the restaurants that are using them like it.”

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian also voted for the moratorium.

“How many of them are there?” he asked, wondering where they came from. “I don’t know how we got to this point and no one knows anything about them.”

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) Assistant General Manager of Water Services Chisom Obegolu shared a detailed update on the utility’s master plan for water including an overview of current infrastructure, an outline of future water supply strategies and a review of capital improvement opportunities. The Council approved an added expenditure of $127,211 for additional professional analytical services funded by a competitive state grant the city secured.

Based on outreach conducted by the utility through community meetings, tours and opinion research, Obegolu reported, GWP reports a general understanding by the public for the need to upgrade water infrastructure; that there is an overall public interest in maintaining a sustainable water supply; a strong desire for transparency; concerns about affordability; and issues of trust in GWP’s ability to reliably deliver water.

Sixty-two percent of Glendale’s water is imported from two sources, the Colorado River and the State Water Project; 33% of the city’s water is from groundwater; 5% is recycled water. Glendale uses 20 million gallons of water each day.

The Colorado River serves 40 million people across seven states. Lake Mead is the largest, most critical reservoir in the region and the system is severely over-allocated and “rapidly depleting.” The State Water Project, 700 miles to the north of Glendale, serves 27 million Californians.

Glendale operates a complex water system across seven primary pressure zones: 378 miles of pipeline, 25 pump stations, 25 tanks and 15 wells make up the potable side of the water system. To deliver recycled water, the utility runs six pumping stations and five tanks, along with 23 miles of pipeline. The entire system is supported in conjunction with the City of Los Angeles through the Los Angeles Glendale Water Reclamation Plant.

Thirty-four percent of Glendale’s water infrastructure is deemed “unserviceable.” Fifteen percent is described as having “minor defects,” 25% needs maintenance and 25% needs renewal. By 2045, GWP staff anticipates that 20% of the city’s water will come from “potable reuse, a sustainable source of water beyond our conservation efforts.” Obegolu summed up future plans and costs estimated at $706 million for the coming 20 years.

Councilmember Gharpetian raised concerns about alleged “campaigning” by various council candidates during Saturday’s No Kings rally, which took place on city property.

Council candidate Patrick Murphy addressed a video shared by Councilmember Brotman following the event, reporting that Brotman referred to Murphy as “MAGA-Murphy” and to candidate Beth Brooks as “Crazy Pants Beth Brooks.”

Candidate Susan Wolfson criticized Brotman for the “name-calling” and Mayor Najarian questioned Councilmember Elen Asatryan, who responded that there is “no space for name calling.”

The city attorney will brief the Council about the operative laws covering the permissibility of “electioneering” on city premises and other related issues, including the First Amendment.

Mayor Najarian shared a number of upcoming events:

This year’s Earth Day Fair is set for Saturday, April 4 at Verdugo Park, 1621 Caňada Blvd., starting at 10 a.m. A fun day is planned including a mobile petting zoo, pet adoptions thanks to Pasadena Humane Society, a book rescue of “gently used” books, compost hub tours, face painting, a bubble-making and planting station and more. Event details are available at https://www.instagram.com/p/DVrsh1BjDIz/?img_index=1.

Co-sponsored by the Glendale Police Dept., Community Services & Parks Dept. and the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD), the mayor announced an Autism Awareness Resource Fair, scheduled for Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pacific Park Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. The event will include resources, sensory activities, giveaways, bubble-making, a crawl tunnel, kinetic sand, a bounce house, balancing stepping stones, a Play-Doh station and more. More info on the event is available at https://www.glendaleca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/55462/9100?npage=2&sortn=EDate.

On Sunday, April 12, the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 11th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest, described as “an afternoon of craft beer, great food and live music,” from noon to 4 p.m. along the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue in Montrose. More information can be found at https://montrosechamberofcommerce.org/craft-beer-fest-brewfest/.

The mayor also announced that the Glendale police team won first place in the 300 category in the annual Baker to Vegas relay race.

“It’s not an easy race,” the mayor observed. “One hundred and twenty miles, in the scorching sun.” To see a picture of the winning team visit https://www.instagram.com/p/DWj0Jf-mVMm/.

Mayor Najarian bestowed the Mayor’s Medal of Honor, the highest civilian honor that can be given by the mayor, to David Ho.

“This city produces and attracts people [who] don’t just build things for themselves but also build for their communities, who see a problem and don’t wait for someone else to solve it, who succeed and then turn around and lift others up,” he said.

Najarian explained that the honor is dual recognition in both categories of outstanding economic advancement and also in distinguished humanitarian service, noting the thousands of jobs and the generosity to those in need.

“Glendale sees you. Glendale thanks you. And Glendale is better because of you,” he said.

A representative from Pasadena Humane Society shared a wildlife update as Glendale’s provider of animal and wildlife services, noting the organization’s aim as the “leading animal welfare agency for Southern California, focused on cultivating a compassionate and empathetic attitude towards the region’s animals, domestic and wild.”

Pasadena Humane Society’s services can be accessed through Glendale’s website or directly at https://pasadenahumane.org/. The Wildlife Hotline is (626) 344-1129.

Pasadena Humane Society runs one of the two shelters in Southern California with state and federal wildlife permits and it partners with the California Dept. of Fish & Wildlife.

The organization recommends these steps to living with wildlife:

Minimize resources. Never feed wildlife. Secure food sources such as trash and pet food. Actively haze wildlife. Do not let wildlife become too comfortable around humans. Be a responsible pet parent and keep dogs on a leash and cats inside.

The shelter is at 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena is open every day from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, April 19 all are invited to join Team Glendale at the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run event at Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd. in Pasadena. For more information, visit https://give.pasadenahumane.org/event/wiggle-waggle-walk-and-run-2026/e741713.

Councilmember Asatryan reported on the robotics competition she attended at Glendale High School as “one of the coolest events happening in our city.” Students from across California competed in 37 teams at the event.

At an afternoon special Council meeting on Tuesday, the Council adopted a routine update of the city’s ongoing development of its general plan, available for review and input at https://engage.glendaleca.gov/generalplan.

Finally, Councilmember Kassakhian asked that the Council meeting adjourn in memory of Charles “Charlie” Beatty, beloved in shaping the Crescenta Valley. Beatty was eulogized by Mary O’Keefe in “Remembering Charlie Beatty” available at https://www.crescentavalleyweekly.com/news/03/05/2026/remembering-charlie-beatty/.