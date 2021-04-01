Weather in the Foothills

“Easter is…

Joining in a birdsong,

Eying an early sunrise,

Smelling yellow daffodils,

Unbolting windows and doors,

Skipping through meadows,

Cuddling newborns,

Hoping, believing,

Reviving spent life,

Inhaling fresh air,

Sprinkling seeds along furrows,

Tracking in the mud.

Easter is the soul’s first taste of spring.”

~ Richelle E. Goodrich

Passover is…

A time of reflection and joy.

When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith.” ~ Unknown

We often equate Easter and Passover with spring-like weather – dark into light; they are an emergence or birth, and are joyous occasions. This is Holy Week for Christians and Passover for Jewish folks. Weather at our tiny spec on the globe is no exception; it’s as close to perfection as one could imagine. The air is warm and clear with above average temperatures and Santa Ana winds blowing. Is this depiction historically accurate, weather-wise? Back to the Holy Land, a few years ago …

According to the New Testament, Jesus was crucified outside Jerusalem in Golgotha. Springtime is normally rain-free and mild. Similar to our Santa Anas, warm and dry windstorms or siroccos are common during March and April. It is noted by Matthew, Luke and John, the sky became dark mid-day at His death. Was it noted to be reflective of the solemn eventuality or just a weather event?

Passover begins on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nissan and continues for eight days. It usually falls in early spring (autumn in the southern hemisphere) during April or late March. As the Hebrews escaped slavery in Egypt it would have been to their advantage for the mass “Exodus” to take place in the most ideal weather for travel: not too hot and not too cold. People and carts could easily get slowed downed by rain or stuck in mud, so it seems there was a touch of the divine to assure no rain.

Yesterday, upon finishing writing, the winds were “a’blowin” as our thermometer hit 91 degrees! On Easter Sunday/last day of Passover a marine layer will drop temperatures in Southern California; April showers are likely in northern areas.

Wishes for a Joyous Passover & Easter

Sue Kilpatrick is a Crescenta Valley

resident and Official Skywarn Spotter for the

National Weather Service Reach her at suelkilpatrick@gmail.com.