CV Weekly Offices Closed Half Day

The offices of the CV Weekly will close at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, April 1 (no fooling).

LA County to Move into Orange Tier

The state determined this week that LA County has moved from the red, or substantial, tier into the orange, or moderate, tier. Some indoor business operations can reopen with modifications. The decision to move from the red tier to the orange tier was based on metrics determined by the state.

The County will implement the switch from the red tier to the orange tier on Monday, April 5.

To learn more, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/ or see page 7.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday, morning, April 3. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource. LA County guidelines are being followed requiring visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting the Preserve.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Celebrating Medical Professionals at USC-VHH

From National Doctors’ Day (March 30) through National Nurses Week starting on May 6, the community is invited to participate in the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s “Honor Your Health Care Heroes” campaign by recognizing its doctors, nurses and caregiving teams.

Messages can be submitted and a financial gift can be made in their honor online at https://uscvhh.org/giving/heroes or text “MEDHEROES” to 41444.