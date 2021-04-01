GPD Reports

Two Males Arrested, Handgun Located

On March 29 just after 3 a.m., patrol officers were driving on Colorado Street near the 5 Freeway entrance when they conducted a records check of a vehicle turning onto the on-ramp and discovered that there was an arrest warrant attached to the plate for an Antonio Pineda-Sanchez.

The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle (occupied by four individuals) to further investigate. They contacted the driver, identified as 21-year-old Antonio Pineda-Sanchez of North Hollywood, the same male listed in the warrant. Pineda-Sanchez was found to be driving on a suspended license and had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

While speaking with the passengers of the vehicle, an officer observed one of them, 21-year-old Immanuel Soto of Los Angeles, was slurring his words and appeared intoxicated. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun without a serial number inside of a backpack. Soto claimed ownership of the backpack.

Pineda-Sanchez was subsequently arrested and booked for driving on a suspended license and for his two outstanding warrants; Soto was arrested and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in public.

________________________________________________________________

Female Arrested for Vehicle Theft, Illegal Drugs and Identity Theft

On March 25 just before 8 a.m., a patrol officer was driving through a motel parking lot on the 1500 block of East Colorado Street when s/he conducted a records check of an unoccupied parked vehicle and discovered that it was reported stolen.

The officer conducted surveillance on the vehicle and observed a female, later identified as 29-year-old Lucia Gomez of Los Angeles, walk toward the stolen vehicle, unlock the driver’s door and begin placing items into the car. Officers detained Gomez and she informed them she was currently on probation. Gomez also admitted to stealing the vehicle because she had an emergency and needed a car.

A search of the stolen vehicle produced a backpack of which Gomez claimed ownership. Inside of the backpack was a credit card belonging to another individual and a shaved vehicle key. Officers also located a baggie of methamphetamine (of which Gomez also claimed ownership), mail belonging to two different individuals and a second shaved key.

Gomez was subsequently arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.

________________________________________________________________

Male Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft and Identity Theft

On March 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of Boynton Street and Chevy Chase Drive observed a vehicle traveling in front of them with the reflective coating removed from its rear license plate, a violation of the vehicle code. The officers conducted a records check of the vehicle and discovered that its registration had expired in 2017, but it had a 2022 registration sticker on its rear license plate. While the officers were behind the vehicle, it stalled in the roadway and the driver turned on the emergency flashers.

The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the observed code violations and contacted the driver, identified as 24-year-old Andrew Zamora of Glendale. Zamora told the officers he was an unlicensed driver and that he was currently on parole. While speaking with Zamora, the officers observed a large carjack in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle.

In addition to the car jack, a search of the vehicle produced a California driver’s license belonging to another individual, a hand saw, a can of spray paint, a disabled parking placard belonging to another individual, and a folder containing gang graffiti drawings along with monikers from a known gang.

Zamora’s vehicle was impounded at the scene due to it not being registered since 2017. Since Zamora was confirmed to be on active parole, officers performed a parole compliance check at his residence. At Zamora’s residence, officers located a cut catalytic converter along with multiple other car parts that had been cut off from vehicles and more gang-related spray paint on the walls of Zamora’s garage.

Zamora was subsequently arrested and booked for grand theft, identity theft, misappropriation of lost property, driving without a license and for having a false registration tab on his car. Due to Los Angeles County’s emergency “zero dollar” bail schedule, Zamora was released from custody within two hours with a notice to appear in court for his violations at a later date.