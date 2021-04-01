Crime blotter

March 27

600 block of Foxwood Road in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a home. They found a window had been broken and several rooms ransacked. Nothing was reported stolen. The burglary occurred at 10:25 p.m.

March 26

Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, a hiker left her vehicle with the windows rolled up and doors locked. When she returned to her vehicle she found the windows rolled down and the sunroof of the vehicle open. The keyhole on the car’s door was damaged. She did not report anything missing.

The incident occurred between 10 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

March 24

Altura and La Crescenta avenues in La Crescenta, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand auto theft at 10:36 a.m.

2300 block of Mira Vista Avenue in Montrose, the rear window of a vehicle was shattered on a vehicle and several items were stolen from the vehicle’s trunk overnight.