Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, April 1. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

GPD Hosting Cereal Box Drive

The Glendale Police Dept. is collecting new unopened boxes of cereal during the months of April and May. The cereal will be donated to local seniors in need, food pantries and the department’s Cops for Kids families.

Drop off cereal to the Glendale Police Dept. lobby at 131 N. Isabel St. in Glendale. For more information or to arrange for a cereal box pickup, contact Amy Tate at atate@glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-4015.

CVTC Special Meeting Focusing on Clearance Notices

On Tuesday, April 4 the CV Town Council is hosting a meeting to address the numerous brush clearance notices received by local residents. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Space is limited; RSVP to kerri@thecvcouncil.com.

Note on Air Quality

Frequent rainstorms throughout the winter have led to cleaner air quality levels. So far this year, air quality index levels remained in the good to moderate range (preliminary data as of March 27). Based on air quality index levels of ozone pollution, particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, the first 86 days of 2023 are the cleanest since fine particle pollution monitoring began in 1999. Ozone is generally lower during winter months and remained low this year, according to a spokesperson from South Coast Air Quality Management District.